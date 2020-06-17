Gwen Stefani Is Coming Back To ‘The Voice’
Gwen Stefani is coming back to ‘The Voice’ as a coach on season 19, reuniting her with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Stefani takes over the spot being vacated by Nick Jonas. She last appeared as a full-time coach in season 17 and has previously served as a coach in seasons 7, 9 and 12.
She popped in as a mentor in seasons 8 and 10. In the recent season 18 finale, Stefani and boyfriend, Shelton, who are sheltering together amid the coronavirus pandemic, performed their duet, “Nobody But You,” virtually from Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Even though Stefani wasn’t a regular presence on the recent season of The Voice, Shelton couldn’t help but keep her spirit alive, cracking jokes about her absence. Clarkson teased Shelton that he and Stefani could team up on a “red love seat” next season. Would kind of love to see that!
