Gwen Stefani Enrages Fans While Ranking Her Own Songs

June 27, 2023 9:45AM EDT
Fans watching Gwen Stefani ranking her owns songs on Tik Tok (not knowing which one is next) is firing up her fans. They do NOT agree with where she placed some of her classics…and put her new single at #1?  Could it be a marketing ploy for the new track?  Ahhh yeah. Probably is that, but still fans are TRIGGERED.

 

How would YOU rank her songs?

