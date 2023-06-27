Gwen Stefani Enrages Fans While Ranking Her Own Songs

Source: YouTube

Fans watching Gwen Stefani ranking her owns songs on Tik Tok (not knowing which one is next) is firing up her fans. They do NOT agree with where she placed some of her classics…and put her new single at #1? Could it be a marketing ploy for the new track? Ahhh yeah. Probably is that, but still fans are TRIGGERED.

https://twitter.com/BeeBabs/status/1673338878852231171?s=20

that gwen stefani ranking her own songs video is haunting me i wanna fight her — river (@kissmeriver) June 25, 2023

How would YOU rank her songs?