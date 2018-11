Christmas season is back and so is Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Christmas song! Last year, they released a holiday duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” and now this year we are being #blessed with a music video for it!!

They aren’t just couple goals, they are officially Christmas couple goals! In the video, they are riding around in their convertible car, getting cozy, rocking out to a band, and sitting on Santa’s lap. How do I sign up for this kind of Christmas???