Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share First Wedding Pictures from Their Big Day

Jul 6, 2021 @ 6:33am

OMG THIS DRESS! Gwen Stefani posted pictures from her big day on Monday afternoon (July 5th).

 

The singer posted a boomerang video of her throwing up her veil and flashing a huge smile.

 

The happy couple tied the knot on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma. A small chapel was built on the property especially for their “I dos.” 

Stefani also posted a video of her first dance with her new husband and there was an adorable shot of one of the couple’s four-legged fur babies hiding under Gwen’s dress.

 

There seems to have been a small guest list and it seems the couple wedded on July 3rd, as Blake had a singing engagement on the Fourth of July.

