Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share First Wedding Pictures from Their Big Day

OMG THIS DRESS! Gwen Stefani posted pictures from her big day on Monday afternoon (July 5th).
The singer posted a boomerang video of her throwing up her veil and flashing a huge smile.
The happy couple tied the knot on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma. A small chapel was built on the property especially for their “I dos.”
Stefani also posted a video of her first dance with her new husband and there was an adorable shot of one of the couple’s four-legged fur babies hiding under Gwen’s dress.
There seems to have been a small guest list and it seems the couple wedded on July 3rd, as Blake had a singing engagement on the Fourth of July.