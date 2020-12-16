Gwen Stefani Almost Ruined Her Proposal
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Gwen Stefani told Kelly Clarkson about how she almost ruined her proposal from Blake Shelton! On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week, Gwen said she nearly canceled her visit to Blake’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch, where he asked the big question.
“I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family,” she told Clarkson, 38. “I was like, ‘I think we should just cancel the trip.’ It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going. [Our family] was all there.”
She didn’t know that he had been hiding the ring “in the compartment on the door of my truck for about a week.”
“We’re building a house there. We were going to go from one part of the land to the other part of the land to go to see the house. And meanwhile, Blake had had this ring for a couple of weeks and nobody knew,” she said.
Stefani also revealed a sweet detail about her fiancé’s pre-proposal: Shelton asked permission from her dad!
“He’s so old-fashioned!” said Clarkson. “He talked to your dad first.”
He got to the big moment by asking her to help him light the fireplace. When she opened the cabinet to retrieve a fire starter, she was surprised to find her engagement ring in a box.