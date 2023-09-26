Gwen And Reba Duke It Out For Local Singer Jackson Snelling On “The Voice”
September 26, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Local singer/songwriter Jackson Snelling got his big moment during the season premiere blind auditions on “The Voice”, and he turned two chairs around! He performed Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”.
Gwen Stefani was first to hit the button early on…then Reba McEntire jumped in. Who did he pick?
Root him on this season Monday nights on WAVE3!
