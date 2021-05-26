Guy Fieri Signs New $80 Million Dollar Deal With Food Network
Guy Fieri will soon be able to afford all the flame shirts and hair gel he wants. The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host just signed a whopping $80 million deal with Food Network.
That makes the 53-year-old Fieri not just the highest-paid chef on TV, but one of the top-earning personalities on cable television.
Is Fieri worth the money? Definitely – his shows generated more than $230 million in ad revenues for Food Network last year alone.