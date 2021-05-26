      Weather Alert

Guy Fieri Signs New $80 Million Dollar Deal With Food Network

May 26, 2021 @ 6:36am

Guy Fieri will soon be able to afford all the flame shirts and hair gel he wants.  The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host just signed a whopping $80 million deal with Food Network.

That makes the 53-year-old Fieri not just the highest-paid chef on TV, but one of the top-earning personalities on cable television.

Is Fieri worth the money?  Definitely – his shows generated more than $230 million in ad revenues for Food Network last year alone.

TAGS
Food Network Guy Fieri
POPULAR POSTS
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Oatmeal Is Here
This Weather Report Turned Into "The Matrix"
Everybody Needs A Best Buddy Like Lexi The Dog
Louisville Program Helps Urge Kids To Stay Away From Violence And Become "Future Healers"
Charles Barkley Gave Back To His Alma Mater In A Big Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE