Guy Fieri Creates Fund For Restaurant Employees
Guy Fieri has teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to launch the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The goal is to give one-time $500 grants to restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as soon as this month.
To donate or apply, go to rerf.us. Applications for the grants will be made available starting April 2nd, according to a press release. To qualify, you need to have worked in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days, had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry, and have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10th.
“I’ve…spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met…the heartbeats of their communities,” Fieri said.
