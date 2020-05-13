Guy Fieri and Bill Murray are Set to Have a Nacho Battle for Charity
And this is fantastic and something that will be entertaining to watch on a Friday night! Bill Murray and Guy Fieri are going head to head in a nacho showdown!
Both are in the restaurant business and this Friday the two celebs and their sons will have a nacho battle called the “Nacho Average Showdown” at 5 p.m. on the Food Network Facebook page.
Judges for the competition will be Shaq and Terry Crews. Proceeds from the battle will benefit the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.