Guy Fieri and Bill Murray are Set to Have a Nacho Battle for Charity

Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

May 13, 2020 @ 6:57am

And this is fantastic and something that will be entertaining to watch on a Friday night! Bill Murray and Guy Fieri are going head to head in a nacho showdown!


Both are in the restaurant business and this Friday the two celebs and their sons will have a nacho battle called the “Nacho Average Showdown” at 5 p.m. on the Food Network Facebook page.

Judges for the competition will be Shaq and Terry Crews. Proceeds from the battle will benefit the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

