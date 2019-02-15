Guy Fakes Being Stood Up on Valentine’s Day To See If He Can Get a Free Steak

I can’t figure out if this guy is a genius or not yet. Meet Stephen, @baconflavoring on Twitter, who just faked everyone out on Valentine’s Day that he got stood up at Outback.

And of course, he documented the ENTIRE night at Outback Steakhouse sitting by himself for hours, and eventually one couple did take pity on him and pay for his meal. In fact, he stayed at the restaurant until it closed, and took his ENTIRE meal to go, Dr. Pepper and all.

To the poor waitstaff that stayed after well past close for Stephen, thank you. Here’s the tweets:

