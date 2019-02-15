Guy Fakes Being Stood Up on Valentine’s Day To See If He Can Get a Free Steak

I can’t figure out if this guy is a genius or not yet. Meet Stephen, @baconflavoring on Twitter, who just faked everyone out on Valentine’s Day that he got stood up at Outback.

And of course, he documented the ENTIRE night at Outback Steakhouse sitting by himself for hours, and eventually one couple did take pity on him and pay for his meal. In fact, he stayed at the restaurant until it closed, and took his ENTIRE meal to go, Dr. Pepper and all.

To the poor waitstaff that stayed after well past close for Stephen, thank you. Here’s the tweets:

if I went to Outback Steakhouse by myself tonight and asked for a table for 2, then got progressively sadder as the night went on alone, do you think they’d give me my steak for free? — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 14, 2019

in case you were wondering whether I’m taking this seriously… y’all. i wore a suit jacket. pic.twitter.com/Xlae1xXQxi — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

i just pretended to leave a voicemail saying “I’m here, let me know when you’re on your way” as my waiter walked by — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

i mean there can’t be a sadder image than a guy in a suit at Outback Steakhouse alone on Valentine’s Day sitting across from an untouched decanter of white wine. — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

it’s 9:45. the kitchen closes in 15 minutes. i’m going to wait until my waiter comes by and i’m gonna finish the wine in one swig from the decanter – no glass necessary — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

i ordered my steak. this dude is walking on EGGSHELLS around me. i’ve never seen someone scoop glassware as smoothly as he took the untouched glass and empty decanter from the table — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

audio of a fake voicemail I just left in earshot of anyone still at the bar pic.twitter.com/LfIttzT3u6 — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

10 minutes have gone by. haven’t touched the steak. the restaurant closed 25 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/rA2Ni6kaQt — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

as a thank you to that couple who bought my dinner, I’ve donated $50 to ACLU. spread love y’all. — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019