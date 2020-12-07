Guy Dresses Like Buddy The Elf To Surprise His Biological Dad
Doug Henning is from Maine and says his story is similar to Buddy from the movie “Elf” in that his father didn’t know about him. The two connected unexpectedly while on Ancestry.com this year.
Henning said, “He was upset and happy and sad all at the same time because he never knew about me.” They spent months talking on the phone and online, then both got tested for COVID before finally meeting in person. That’s a pretty epic thing to happen right? So he thought he’d go all out and dress like Buddy the Elf for their first meeting.
“It’s really weird having the same mannerisms and different things and you wonder where you pick up things in life,” Henning said. “You don’t know and you see someone doing it.” With this connection, Henning’s father has also become a grandfather for the first time — twice over.
“My takeaway from it all is that I’m just really excited and stoked because now I feel like I have the pieces to the puzzle that were missing,” Henning said. They plan to get together for Christmas every year now!