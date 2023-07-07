Guy Caught Carving Apology Into Rome’s Colosseum Didn’t Know It Was Ancient

Source: YouTube

We’re learning a little more about the British tourist who was caught on video carving into Rome’s 2,000 year old Colosseum.

Ivan Danailov Dimitrov, 27, wrote a letter to Rome officials expressing “heartfelt apologies to the Italians and to the whole world.” Ivan was just trying to be romantic carving “Ivan+Hayley 23” for his girlfriend. An apparently, neither of them got the memo about how OLD and ICONIC the amphitheater really is. REALLY???? He said in the apology letter NOW he understands the gravity of what he did and extended “my heartfelt apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage done to an asset that is, in fact, the heritage of all humanity.”

He went on to say “I am also aware that similar conduct in my country would have resulted in much more serious consequences,” “For this reason I accept all responsibility and will make sincere and concrete efforts to redeem myself and make up for the mistake I have made.”