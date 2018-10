A HC-144 USCG Ocean Sentry passes by the city skyline during the Thunder Over Louisville air show Saturday, April 17, 2010, in Louisville, Ky., to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival of events, which ends with the 136th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 1. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon)

Guns, drugs and more were snagged by LMPD yesterday and the social media post bragging about the bust is probably the best thing ever.

Any time you can get guns and drugs off the streets, it’s a good day. Any time you can do all of that and create a hilarious facebook post about it is even better. For example, take a look at what LMPD cleaned up yesterday and the hashtags to compliment it.

As funny as the hashtags and post are, this story does have a rather sad side to it. Read more HERE.