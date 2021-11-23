      Weather Alert

Guess Who’s The Most Grammy-Nominated Artist EVER

Nov 23, 2021 @ 2:55pm

With the Grammy nominations announced today, there is a new undisputed leader of the pack on the list of all time nominations. (And the winner is)… Sean ‘Hova’ Carter, also known as Jay-Z became the most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history today. Tallying three nominations for the soon to come 2022 Grammy’s giving him a new grand total of 83 nominations. He’s officially goated.


Jay-Z is nominated for his guest appearances on Ye’s Donda and the late great DMX’s album. (RIP)

Previously tied with the legendary Quincy Jones for 80 nominations, Hov now sits just above his wifey (Beyonce) and Paul McCartney, who now share the third spot with 79.

Hov has 23 Grammy wins… (so far).

Blue is still working on her first.

TAGS
Beyonce Blue Ivy Carter Carter DMX goat Grammy Grammys history Hov Jay Z Kanye Kanye West Nominations Quincy Jones the goat Ye
POPULAR POSTS
Boy Scout Working On Merit Badge Saves Lost Couple On Hike
Sleigh All Day
Boy With Down Syndrome Gets In The Game And Sinks A Shot
You Laugh You Lose: Where Does Pooh Come From?
Bruno Mars Tweets on Anderson .Paak 'Betrayal'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On