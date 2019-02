LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Actor Ben Affleck attends the film premiere of "Live By Night" on January 11, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Since Ben Affleck has left Gotham City, Nick Jonas hopes to get back into movies as Ben Affleck’s replacement as Batman.

The Batman, which will be directed by Matt Reeves will focus on a young Bruce Wayne and Jonas has offered up his services for the part.

When Hypebeast posted the Instagram question, “who do you think should play the Dark Knight ?” Nick responded, “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.”

Do you think Jonas would be a good pick to play Batman? I think NOT!