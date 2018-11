Alright alright alright!!

Matthew McConaughey dropped a tasty nugget on us during a chat on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, when he admitted he wanted the role that made Leonardo DiCaprio a super duper star.

He said, “I wanted that,” he said. “I auditioned with Kate Winslet. Had a good audition. Walked away from there pretty confident that I had it. I didn’t get it. I never got offered that.”

One role he was offered and turned down? The Guy Pearce role in L.A. Confidential.

