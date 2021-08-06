      Weather Alert

Guess Who Showed Up To Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party?

Aug 6, 2021 @ 2:23pm

We’ll tell you the surprise/not-so-surprise guests who attended the party in a minute.

Fans of Kanye West descended upon the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a second “Donda” listening party and before they previewed the tracks, fans were able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The stadium tweeted information about how and where to get the vaccine prior to the start of the event.

Remember that Kanye suffered from COVID back in the Fall and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian opened up about caring for Kanye during an October interview.  “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help,” Kim recalled.

Speaking of Kim Kardashian! She, along with West, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were in Atlanta to show their support for Kanye.

Donda” was previously expected to drop on July 23ed following Kanye’s first listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Instead, he’s been living in the stadium ever since, determined to complete the album.  Now the album is expected to be released on Aug. 6th. According to TMZ, sources say Kim and the kids’ attendance is only a testament to the strong family support that remains.

However, any thoughts of reconciliation are just a dream as Kardashian and West are still going through with their divorce

