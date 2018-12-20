Guess Who Is Joining Maroon 5 at The Super Bowl!

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

After much controversy and uncertainty, Maroon 5 finally has an act joining them at the Super Bowl LIII on February 3rd in New Orleans.

The NFL’s tarnished reputation with regard to the whole Colin Kaepernick issue is partially to blame for difficulties with the half-time show. They were able to secure Maroon 5 for the storied performance but were struggling to get a supporting act…until now.

It’s been announced that arguably the biggest name in the rap game will be sharing the stage with Adam and the crew on February 3rd at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Travis Scott!