Guess Who Earned An Emmy Nomination?
Brad Pitt’s 3 minute performance of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, earned him an Emmy Nomination!
He portrayed Dr. Fauci during the April 25th “remote” episode of Saturday Night Live. Dr. Fauci himself even thought he did a great job, getting the voice just right.
Brad Pitt previously won an Emmy in 2014 for producing HBO’s “The Normal Heart” and earned an Emmy nomination in 2002 for his guest starring appearance in an episode of “Friends,” when he was then married to Jennifer Aniston.