Guess Who Beat Out Lance Bass To Buy The Brady Bunch House?

Lance Bass was devastated when he was told he was the highest bidder for the “Brady Bunch House”…and then told he was outbid. Now we know who beat him out…HGTV.

Now that Lance knows who beat him out, he’s okay with it. He said, “how can you be mad at HGTV?” True dat.

The CEO of HGTV’s parent company, Discovery said: ”… we’ll restore the home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can. We’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.” The home in L.A. last sold for $60,000 in 1973, it was listed for $1.9 million.

It’s believed to have gone for much more than that, though.

