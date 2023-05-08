99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Gets Second Biggest Opening Of The Year

May 8, 2023 8:15AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 raked in $114 million in its domestic box office debut for the second-biggest opening weekend of the year. Chris Pratt is living his best life because the current biggest opening is one he lent his voice to,  The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premiered with $146 million. That movie is hanging at number two with another $18.6 million. It’s the highest-grossing film of the year with $518 million domestically and $1.15 billion globally.

Evil Dead Rise took third place  followed by Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret in #4.  Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, had a dismal opening  with $2.4 million.

More about:
Box office
Chris Pratt
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
opening
The Super Mario Bros Movie

POPULAR POSTS

1

Adele Drives James Corden To Work For His Final Carpool Karaoke
2

Jack Harlow Visits Several JCPS Schools
3

Morgan Wallen Gets 7th Week On Top Of The Chart, Takes A Spill On Stage
4

Brad Pitt Will Race Lewis Hamilton In New Movie
5

Swifties Raise Money For Fan Killed On His Way Home From A Taylor Swift Concert

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE