‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Gets Second Biggest Opening Of The Year

Source: YouTube

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 raked in $114 million in its domestic box office debut for the second-biggest opening weekend of the year. Chris Pratt is living his best life because the current biggest opening is one he lent his voice to, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premiered with $146 million. That movie is hanging at number two with another $18.6 million. It’s the highest-grossing film of the year with $518 million domestically and $1.15 billion globally.

Evil Dead Rise took third place followed by Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret in #4. Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, had a dismal opening with $2.4 million.