Group Therapy: Joe The Naked Newsboy

Got this email from Heather and gave her a call!

Hi Ben & Kelly, I’ve got a weird one for ya to work out! Six months ago, I met a great guy I’ll call “Joe”. Things have gotten serious and we have discussed living together. A couple of weeks ago, Joe spent the weekend at my place. When I got up to prepare breakfast, I was shocked to see him walk through my front door after retrieving my newspaper — stark naked. I live in a wooded area with few neighbors. Joe had to stroll down a long driveway to the public street to get the paper. Anyone could have seen him. To top things off, it was chilly outside and raining. I asked Joe why he went outside naked in the rain, and he tried to shrug it off as no big deal. He replied, “I didn’t want to get my clothes wet.” I haven’t been able to think about anything else for days. I’m considering breaking up with him over this. I live in a small town and can’t risk my reputation by being in a relationship with the local flasher. He thinks I’m making a big deal out of something innocent. What should I do? Thank you so much!

– Heather

How should she approach this with Joe?