Group Therapy: 7 Years of Regret

Hey Ben & Kelly, I’m in a situation and I need a little advice or clarity or whatever. I ended a relationship 7 years ago with someone I did not want to end a relationship with. It messed me up but I just felt I needed to. I learned the hard way, ending things like that sucks more than being dumped. The “what if’s” haunt you. Especially when you end it on gut feelings because my gut has been wrong in the past.

The “what if’s” got the best of me and 6 YEARS AFTER we broke up and in a moment of drunken weakness, I messaged her and asked if she would be interested in grabbing a drink!? She said “I’d love to but I don’t think my boyfriend would appreciate that”. The End. I moved on with my tail between my legs never expecting her to reach back out.

1 year later (Yesterday) she messaged me…. “still interested in getting drinks… ?” I still haven’t responded. My gut is typically right but what if it was wrong? Should I accept? We know people can and do try again but should they?

Btw, I’ve been single for 7 years. I haven’t been able to have a relationship since her. It did a number on me. Thanks guys.

-Brady