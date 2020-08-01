Group Effort Initiative Aims To Help Underrepresented Communities Chase Dreams
Ryan Reynolds announced the Group Effort Initiative for all ages in underrepresented communities who feel like there was no room in Hollywood for them.
Ryan says: “Covid-willing, we’ll be starting a movie this fall. We’ll be bringing on between 10 and 20 trainees who are Black, Indigenous, people of color or people from marginalized and excluded communities. Of all ages. These new recruits will be paid and housed out of my salary and will spend their days on set learning from professionals and getting real-life experience that they can then parlay into another job and another job and hopefully a career in the film industry.”
For more info, go to www.groupeffortinitiative.com