Groundhog Day

Feb 2, 2022 @ 6:18am

 According to legend, if the groundhog sees his shadow (a sunny morning), there will be six more weeks of winter. UPDATE: he saw his shadow!! Get ready for six more weeks of winter!

 

The Groundhog Day tradition travelled long ways. It comes from German roots.  In the early 1800’s, German immigrants to America, brought the tradition of predicting winter weather on February 2. In their native Germany, they used Hedgehogs to predict weather. As they settled in the hills of Pennsylvania, they began the tradition, using the Groundhog to predict the arrival of Spring.

See the big reveal this morning HERE:

And of course, you should probably watch this cinematic masterpiece starring Bill Murray:

