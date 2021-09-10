      Weather Alert

Grimace From McDonald’s Is A Giant Tastebud And The Internet Is Shook

Sep 10, 2021 @ 7:05am

The McMystery case has been cracked!  Maybe you’ve always wondered what the heck that lovable purple glob known as Grimace was…maybe you didn’t care…but thanks to a McDonald’s manager in Canada, we now know.

Brian Bates, the manager of a McDonald’s in Windsor, Canada, claimed that Grimace is “an enormous taste bud” whose purpose is to simply show that food tastes good. He spilled the tea to CBC News when talking about working there during COVID-19.

Twitter was shook!

MORE HERE

backstory blob Grimace McDonalds Purple tastebud
