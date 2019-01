Calling all Grey’s fans. You amazing fans you who have been around for nearly 15 years!

ABC just ordered an additional 3 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy to round out season 15 for a total of 25 episodes! Don’t forget, new episodes return on January 17th!

This season, Grey’s will become the longest-running prime-time medical drama ever. Grey’s will surpass ER, which ran for 15 seasons with 331 episodes.

