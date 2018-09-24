Grey’s Anatomy Might Soon Be Finished

Ellen Pompeo poses at the Disney ABC Television Group party during the 2015 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Grey’s Anatomy is entering it’s 15th season and rumors are circling that season 16 could be the last offering of the show or Meredith Grey or both!

There are a couple things that could happen at the end of the 16th season of Grey’s Anatomy. The show could be finished all together, or it could carry on without Meredith Grey. Ellen Pompeo’s current contract is up at the conclusion of season 15. And she’s not about to make any sort of commitments as it relates to her future on or with the show.

“I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell. It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change.”

Well, if that isn’t a kick to the gut I don’t know what is!

As for the show’s creator and her involvement, Shonda will definitely be coming back to write the end of it. But, that won’t be the first time she’s written the end of the show.

I have written the end of the show at least six times. But we just don’t end. Every time I thought, ‘This is how the show should end,’ we’ve gone past those moments, so I’ve stopped trying. I have no idea now.

So there you have it. You now have to live with the very real possibility that Grey’s could be coming to an end sooner rather than later. But there is no certainty one way or the other.

Sigh