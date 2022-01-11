“Grey’s Anatomy” Is Coming Back Despite Ellen Pompeo Trying To End It

Meredith Grey herself, Ellen Pompeo, apparently is trying to convince everyone to end “Grey’s Anatomy”…but money talks. An early renewal was announced for Grey’s Anatomy, confirming Shonda Rhimes is continuing on with season 19. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are all set to return.
Last month, Pompeo, 52, made headlines when she explained that she’s “been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.” During an interview with Insider, she noted, “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ Everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”
MORE HERE