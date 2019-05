Our longtime comedian friend Greg Morton blew everyone away and for a standing ovation as the first audition on this season of “Americ’s Got Talent”!

He’s been a frequent flyer on our show and at the Caravan Comedy Club for years and years, and it’s so great to see him get this moment for the world to see his talent! He did a bit he’s done on our show before, acting out “Star Wars” in 60 seconds!

CONGRATS GREG!!