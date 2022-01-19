Grammys Moving To Vegas In April

The Grammys, which were originally scheduled for late January in Los Angeles, will now take place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3rd.
“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” the Recording Academy said. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community.”
The Grammys will air live from 8 to 11:30 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+ with Trevor Noah returning to host. This year’s nominations are led by Jon Batiste, who’s up for 11 awards. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. follow closely behind with 8 nominations.