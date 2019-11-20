      Weather Alert

Grammy Nominations Announced

Nov 20, 2019 @ 8:49am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys, who is returning to host the ceremony this year, joined Gayle King and Bebe Rexha to announce the 62nd annual Grammy nominees.  Billie Eilish is up for several including the big ones: Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Record Of The Year:

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year:

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

— Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend

For Best New Artist, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are among the nominees.

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover  — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

The Grammys air live on Jan. 26, 2020, from Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

COMPLETE LIST HERE

