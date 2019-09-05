Graeter’s Kicks Off Cones For The Cure With FREE Scoops TODAY
Graeter’s is kicking off their Cones for the Cure campaign raising money for The Cure Starts now…raising money to fight pediatric cancer.
So Graeter’s locations are giving away a FREE scoop of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream in a sugar cone in support of The Cure Starts Now today from 4-8pm, and again on the 15th.
That flavor is named after 6-year-old Elena Desserich, who lost her battle to pediatric brain cancer in 2007. When you stop in for a scoop, be sure to pick up a Graeter’s coupon book for a $5 donation to The Cure Starts Now… it’s a $25 value! Coupon books are available while supplies last!
By the way, Nathan Owens from Graeter’s stopped by so we could try Elena’s blueberry pie and its DELIGHTFUL…real blueberries and pie crust in it! And it’s only temporary so get it in Kroger and other retails locations before it’s gone! Funfact: They did spell blueberry wrong on the cartons you’ll find in the stores…they owned up and are saving the money it would cost to reprint all those to give to the cause. Love it!
MORE HERE