“Gorilla Glue Girl” Has Her Own Line Of….Hair Care Products

Jun 17, 2021 @ 7:59am

Yep. Makes sense, right?

You may recall a viral saga we all got invested in…Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” got all of our attention when her Tik Tok plea for help when her hair was hardened permanently by Gorilla Glue spray. She thought it would be a suitable substitute for her normal hairspray that she ran out of.   That initial video was viewed more than 50 million times. A plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills finally freed her.

Right after that, she launched some merch in the form of clothes. But now she’s launching “Forever Hair”.   Her $14 “Forever Hold will hold a ponytail like glue, but without the nightmare side effects that made her famous.

And anyone suffering hair loss — as she did when needing a plastic surgeon to finally free her locks — can use her $18 “Growth stimulating oil.” Brown promised that while the products were inspired by her saga, they will all wash out easily — without the need for surgery.  God to hear.

MORE HERE

