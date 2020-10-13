      Weather Alert

Google Releases Top Halloween Costume Trends

Oct 13, 2020 @ 7:04am

Halloween may be different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but people are still planning on dressing up..and not everyone is looking for a topical costume.

Here are the top Halloween costume searches on Google:

  1. Witch
  2. Dinosaur
  3. Harley Quinn
  4. Rabbit
  5. Clown
  6. Angel
  7. Fortnite
  8. Devil
  9. Ninja
  10. Spider-man

Google has launched the Frightgeist website. It includes a costume wizard to help you decide what to be this year. It even breaks down the top costumes trending in your area, and how likely you are to see your costume being worn by someone else around town.

