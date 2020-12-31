Good Things That Happened in 2020
Although 2020 was a year that we’d rather forget there were some things that happened that were good. Here are a few:
- Bong Joon Ho made history as the first Korean to win the Best Director Oscar for Parasite.
- Dogs trained to protect wildlife have saved 45 rhinos from poachers in South Africa.
- People around the world rose up to protest police violence and racial injustice.
- Crayola unveiled 40 new inclusive skin-tone crayons.
- The Supreme Court rejected the effort to end DACA. Keeping nearly 650,000 undocumented young people safe from deportation.
- Thanks to stay-at-home orders, animal shelters are more empty than ever.
- Polio was officially eradicated on the African continent.
- Scotland became the first country to make period products free.
- The 2020 election saw the most voter participation in 120 years. The election led to historic wins for LGBTQ+ people and women of color.
- Hundreds of religious leaders called for a ban on conversion therapy.
See, 2020 wasn’t ALL bad! What other “good thing” happened in 2020? What was your “good thing” that happened in 2020?