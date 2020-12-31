      Weather Alert

Good Things That Happened in 2020

Dec 31, 2020 @ 9:10am

Although 2020 was a year that we’d rather forget there were some things that happened that were good.  Here are a few:

  • Bong Joon Ho made history as the first Korean to win the Best Director Oscar for Parasite.
  • Dogs trained to protect wildlife have saved 45 rhinos from poachers in South Africa.
  • People around the world rose up to protest police violence and racial injustice.
  • Crayola unveiled 40 new inclusive skin-tone crayons.
  • The Supreme Court rejected the effort to end DACA. Keeping nearly 650,000 undocumented young people safe from deportation.
  • Thanks to stay-at-home orders, animal shelters are more empty than ever.
  • Polio was officially eradicated on the African continent.
  • Scotland became the first country to make period products free.
  • The 2020 election saw the most voter participation in 120 years. The election led to historic wins for LGBTQ+ people and women of color.
  • Hundreds of religious leaders called for a ban on conversion therapy.

See, 2020 wasn’t ALL bad! What other “good thing” happened in 2020? What was your “good thing” that happened in 2020?

