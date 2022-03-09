Good Samaritan Saves Woman From Burning Car

Kristine Smith was driving on the highway in Sacramento with her husband and granddaughter when she heard a pop and thought they had blown a tire. They quickly learned whatever had happened caused the car to catch on fire. Kristine had just had knee surgery and couldn’t get out of the car and her husband couldn’t get her out either. That’s when Elton Ward was driving by with his daughter and knew he had to help. He got her out with about 30 seconds to spare before what would have been a deadly explosion.
Elton said he would hope somebody else would do that if any of his family were in danger. Kristine says he immediately became her grandson!
