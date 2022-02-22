      Weather Alert

Good Samaritan Climbs Inside Burning House To Rescue Kids

Feb 22, 2022 @ 6:34am

A good Samaritan acted like a real life superhero, and Spider-Man’d his way to saving a toddler and little girl from a burning house. Bodycam footage showed the police officer in Mesa, Arizona, throwing rocks to break open the window of a burning house. You can hear kids screaming as the officer tried to figure out how to get to them.  That’s when a man appeared out of nowhere and took over. Like Spider-Man, the man hopped a fence, stood on an air condition unit and ripped out the window frame with his bare hands. Then he literally crawled in the window and found both kids.

They are expected to make a full recovery.

TAGS
Good Samaritan house fire real life rescue Superhero
POPULAR POSTS
New Questions Surround The Death Of Bob Saget
Family Mourning The Loss Of Their Son Goes Viral With The Message To Be Kind
This Rock Cover Of Adele Is AWESOME
Meatball Appetizer
Louisville Restaurant Week Returns
Missed Connections: Road Rage And Hot Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On