Good Samaritan Climbs Inside Burning Apartment To Rescue Kids

A good Samaritan acted like a real life superhero, and Spider-Man’d his way to saving a toddler and little girl from a burning apartment. Bodycam footage showed the police officer in Mesa, Arizona, throwing rocks to break open the window. You can hear kids screaming as the officer tried to figure out how to get to them. That’s when a man appeared out of nowhere and took over. Like Spider-Man, the man hopped a fence, stood on an air condition unit and ripped out the window frame with his bare hands. Then he literally crawled in the window and found both kids.
They are expected to make a full recovery.