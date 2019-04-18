Good Luck If You’re Supposed To Go On “Jeopardy” Anytime Soon Because This Guy Is KING

“Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer broke the record for single day winnings last week and this week he has done it again. 

Winning a total of $131,127 on Wednesday’s episode, he now has a grand total of $697,787 in winnings after 10 straight victories.  This dude just can’t lose. He’s got a strategy of betting dollar amounts based on birthdays of friends and family.

The single day record winnings was previously held by Roger Craig with $77,000 and Holzhauer said that he had one goal in mind when coming on Jeopardy!, “I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it.”

 

