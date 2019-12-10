Golden Globe Nominations

Taylor Swift woke up yesterday to find out her song from the “Cats” soundtrack called “Beautiful Ghosts” is nominated.
Netflix reigned supreme with 34 total nods across both the film and TV categories. The streamer, which broke into the TV awards race less than 10 years ago, distributed 3 of the 5 most nominated films — Marriage Story (6), The Irishman (5), and The Two Popes (4). All 3 of those films were also nominated for best drama film.
On the television side, Netflix shows Unbelievable and The Crown both tied HBO’s Chernobyl as the most-nominated shows of the year with 4 each. Apart from Netflix, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood picked up 5 nominations for best comedy film, best actor and supporting actor for stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and best director and best screenplay for Tarantino. Joker also picked up multiple nominations for best drama film, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, best director for Todd Phillips, and best original score.
Jennifer Lopez snagged a nomination for her work in “Hustlers”, and a fan found a grand way to celebrate. It all started when Mel Magazine culture writer Joseph Longo tweeted at JetBlue before his flight from New York to Los Angeles.
Soon after, Longo uploaded a video in the flight, where the pilot is heard overhead detailing a “a special request from one of our customers, Mr. Joseph Longo.”
