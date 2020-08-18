‘Golden Girls’ House Sells for $4 Million
After a bidding war, the ‘Golden Girls’ house in Brentwood, California just sold for a whopping $4 million dollars, which was $1 million OVER the asking price! News broke this summer that the beloved Golden Girls home was for sale, and now it’s officially sold to a buyer that isn’t even a fan of the show!
While the show took place in Florida, the facade of this home was the one everyone knew. Fans were not-so-secretly hoping that HGTV would buy this house like they did the Brady Bunch house and do a renovation for TV.