“Gold Digging” Dog Pretends to Be a Stray at McDonald’s So She Can Get Free Food

Betsy Reyes, from Oklahoma City, OK, has a message for all the good Samaritans in her city: stop falling for her dog Princess’s tricks.In a Facebook post, Betsy explained how her dog has been sneaking off to McDonald’s in the middle of the night and pretending to be a stray in hopes of getting free food.



And yes, that is definitely one brilliant dog.Lucky for us, Betsy was able to catch the Hamburglar in the act. Ever since sharing the photo on Facebook, her pupper’s antics have racked up more than 292,000 reactions and 29,000 comments at press time. Hopefully, Princess got enough burgers and fries out of the deal before she got caught!