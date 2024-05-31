GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Veteran Grocery Store Employee Tops $200,000

Source: YouTube

It’s a sad state of affairs when a 90-year old veteran should have to work at a grocery store pushing shopping carts in the 90-degree heat just to be able to afford to live. But that was reality for retired Air Force veteran Dillon McCormick who was spotted by former journalist Karen Swensen at a Winn-Dixie in New Orleans.

She started talking to him and learned that not only does he need the job to put food on the table and keep the lights on, but he doesn’t have a car so he walks over a mile to work every day. So Swensen set up a GoFundMe with the description:

“Mr. McCormick is working to EAT, he said. He needs $2500/month to live and says he only gets $1100 from social security. So he must push carts in triple digit heat to make ends meet.”

She was shooting for $30k initially, which would have helped McCormick for about a year, but that quickly ballooned to over $220,000 in 24 hours (now over $230k!)! Swensen’s friend Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb shared it and pitched in $5,000 herself.

He wasn’t too sure about it so Swensen brought the local sheriff to deliver the news so he knew he wasn’t being scammed!