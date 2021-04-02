“Godzilla Vs Kong” Wins The Box Office
Godzilla vs Kong has the best opening day box office in the United States since March 2020. It’s one of the few major blockbusters to release in theaters since the beginning of the pandemic. Godzilla vs Kong‘s Wednesday debut saw the film pull in $9.6 million from 2,409 theaters, according to Deadline. No other film has pulled in this amount on its opening day since March 2020 when Pixar’s Onward made $12 million on March 6th.
Tenet was the first major blockbuster to debut exclusively in theaters during the pandemic with its September premiere. To no one’s surprise, the Christopher Nolan picture’s box office take was disappointing and prompted Warner Bros. to make a controversial decision. The studio announced that, starting with Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day, their entire 2021 slate would be hitting theaters and HBO Max at the same time.
So this is not only vindication for Warner Bros., but also hints that audiences are ready to get back in theaters. Godzilla vs Kong already broke international box office records after being released on March 24th. Prior to the film’s opening, Wonder Woman 1984 held the record for highest opening day in the US during the pandemic with a total of $7.5 million.