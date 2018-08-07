‘God’s Plan’ The New Game Show?
By McKenzie
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 4:43 PM
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Drake attends "The Carter Effect" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

 Drake is looking to lock up the rights to the phrase “God’s Plan” as the rapper continues cashing in on his hit song.

According to documents obtained by TMZ … Drake is aiming to use “God’s Plan” for a bunch of clothing merch and even a TV game show and the usual things like downloadable music, music videos, audio recordings, marketing and promotion.

The trademark means he’s now ready to cash in for himself after giving away one million dollars in the video!

After all, Drake just dropped $14k on platinum and gold grills for his “In My Feelings” music video. Someone’s gotta pay the bills.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Camila Cabello Wows Sold Out Toronto Crowd With Elvis Presley Cover Girl Scouts Of Kentuckiana Celebrating National S’more Day!! George From ‘Seinfeld’ Is The New Colonel Sanders Florida Man Runs Into Liquor Store With Alligator Better Than Backstage With Backstreet Boys! Gwen Stefani Surprises The Crowd At Blake Shelton’s Show…And The Crowd Goes BANANAS
Comments