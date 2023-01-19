99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg and Sade Among New Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees

January 19, 2023 10:07AM EST
For the fifth straight ceremony, a hip-hop artist will be honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Snoop Dogg and Teddy Riley are among the newest inductees during the ceremony slated for June 15th. Sade, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne,  Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose are also a part of the new class.

They took a break with no ceremonies thanks to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, so the 2020 class were just honored last summer.  Mariah Carey, The Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, Steve Miller, and The Neptunes were a part of that class.

