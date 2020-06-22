Global Citizen Announces Concert Special with Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Shakira and More
A virtual Global Citizen concert is scheduled to take place, the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future,” will feature performances by Quavo, Christine and the Queens, J Balvin, Usher, Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, and will be hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
The purpose of the concert is to, “highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities—including people of color, those living in extreme poverty, and others facing discrimination.”
You can catch the event on NBC. Other famous names who will make an appearance include Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Olivia Colman, and Salma Hayek Pinault.