“Glee” Star Naya Rivera Missing After Boating With Her Son

Jul 9, 2020 @ 7:07am

“Glee” actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after a Wednesday boating incident with her 4-year-old son on a California lake.

A separate boater found Rivera’s son, Josey, in a pontoon on Lake Piru at about 5 p.m. local time — three hours after the actress rented the vessel. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said they deployed air and dive teams to “search for [a] possible drowning victim,” who was later identified as Rivera.

Rivera’s son told authorities his mom never got back inside the boat after the two went swimming. The boy was found with a life vest, but Rivera was not wearing one.

Rivera played Santana Lopez on the Fox drama “Glee” from 2009 to 2015. On Tuesday, the actress posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Josey kissing.

 

 

just the two of us

We will continue to update this story as more details emerge.

