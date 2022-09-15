Gisele Bündchen Talks About Those Rumors Of Marriage Trouble

Gisele Bündchen graces the October cover of Elle and opens up about motherhood and being Tom Brady’s wife. Rumors have stirred up of trouble between the two. She talks about moving to Boston to support him chasing his dreams and creating a “cocoon” for her kids. The Bradys have 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian together, and Gisele is stepmom to 15-year-old Jack. Now at 42, she says it’s her turn. But she’s not interested in getting back on a runway or launching product lines. Bündchen’s latest focus is biomes, specifically Brazil’s varied eco-regions (the most famous of which is the Amazon rain forest). She launched a new initiative in July to fund seven organizations working to restore Brazil’s biomes. Next, she wants to bring attention to her country’s ecosystems by producing a travel series.

